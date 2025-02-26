AP CM Chandrababu wishes people on Mahashivaratri

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivarathri. He expressed his hopes that Lord Shankara bestows blessings, happiness, and health upon all devotees who are engaging in river bathing, fasting, and day-long vigils with deep devotion.

The state is witnessing vibrant Mahashivarathri celebrations, particularly at renowned Shaivite temples, which have been lavishly adorned. Devotees have flocked to Srisailam, where puja ceremonies commenced early in the morning.

Pilgrims are visiting the revered Sri Brahmaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temples, while significant crowds have also gathered at prominent Shaivite sites in the joint Kurnool district. Temples such as Mahanandi, Yaganti, Kalvabugga, and Omkaram are experiencing a surge of devotees, many of whom are taking sacred baths in the Koneru lake.