AP CM Jagan orders officials to provide medical treatment to Arudra's daughter

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered the officials to provide medical treatment to Arudra's daughter irrespective of expenditure. He also directed to give a job to the woman.

It should be noted here that Rajulapudi Arudra has a daughter suffering with spinal problem since her birth. The woman tried to meet the CM to seek him to resolve her problem in selling her property, so as to provide treatment to her daughter. When she was not allowed to meet the CM, she attempted suicide before CM camp office recently.

NTR District Collector Dilli Rao, Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata and CM Special Secretary Harikrishna met the woman, undergoing treatment in hospital, and reported all her details to the CM. Jagan directed his secretary Dhanunjaya Reddy to solve her problem at the earliest.

Dhanunjaya Reddy told her that as per the CM orders, the government will bear all the expenses of her daughter's treatment and also will provide a job to her for livelihood. In her presence only, the CM secretary directed Kakinada District Collector in this regard.

He further assured that stringent action will be taken against those, who create problems while she sells her property. He directed Kakinada SP to take action against the constables, who were allegedly preventing Arudra in selling her house.