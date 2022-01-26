AP CM YS Jagan and governor Biswabhushan Harichandan wishes the state on Republic Day

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday wished the people of the state a happy Republic Day. "We are entering the 73rd year of formation of the Constitution, which is the largest and the best constitution in the world," he said. He said it is everybody's responsibility to understand every word in the preamble of the constitution as our's is a sovereign, socialist, secular democracy.

ప్రజలే ప్రభుత్వం. ప్రభుత్వమే ప్రజలు. ఈ సిద్ధాంతంపైనే భారత సర్వోన్నత రాజ్యాంగం రూపుదిద్దుకుని ప్రజాస్వామ్యాన్ని మనకు అందించింది. మనకు ఈ మహోన్నత రాజ్యాంగాన్ని అందించిన దార్శనికులను స్మరించుకుంటూ రాష్ట్ర ప్రజలందరికీ రిపబ్లిక్ డే శుభాకాంక్షలు. #RepublicDay — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) January 26, 2022

The chief minister said that in addition to the republic and social justice, the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression and confidence to every citizen. He said that the Indian Constitution also mandates equal status for all as well as equal opportunities. "The state government has been adhering to the guidelines laid down in the preamble constitution for last 31 months with genuine inspiration," said CM Jagan.



On the other hand, the government of Andhra Pradesh Biswabhushan Harichandan has wished the people of the state a happy Republic Day, stating that the country is moving forward on the path of democratic values. The Rajya Bhavan officials on Tuesday stated this effect and directed the people to celebrate Republic Day following covid's guidelines.

Later, the 73rd Republic Day celebrations began at the Indira Priya Darshini Stadium in Vijayawada. State Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan unveiled the national flag and received a salutation from the police. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Tammineni Sitaram, Chairman of the Legislative Council Koye Moshen Raju, several ministers, MLAs and senior government officials were present on the occasion. Meanwhile, the visitors were denied permission in the wake of the covid protocols.