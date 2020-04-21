AP CM YS Jagan dials Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, urges to take care Telugu fishermen stranded at the harbour

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy telephoned to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and appealed to help the Telugu fishermen stranded in Gujarat. He requested Vijay Rupani to provide accommodation and food to the Telugu migrants stranded un Gujarat. Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani responded positively to the appeal of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and promised to take adequate measures to protect the Telugu people.

The nationwide lockdown imposed due the coronavirus outbreak has left thousands of fishermen from Andhra Pradesh stranded at the Veraval fishing harbour in Gujarat. As many as 7000 fishermen and labourers from Andhra Pradesh stranded at Veraval due to the lockdown,

Several fishermen have also released a video about their plight, which has come to the attention of the state government to take measures to help them. Against this backdrop, Chief Minister YS Jagan talked to Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani through a telephone and sought the help.







