AP CM YS Jagan extends May Day greetings
Highlights
You are the embodiment of labour and service. You are vital for the development of a country or a state
Amaravati: On the occasion of International Labour Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended greetings to the working-class community. The Chief Minister took to Twitter and shared his wishes.
Addressing the contribution of the workers, the Chief Minister stated that their efforts were priceless. “You are the embodiment of labour and service. You are vital for the development of a country or a state. Happy May Day to all my brothers who are constantly working for the well-being of society. The welfare of workers is the goal of our government,” he stated in his May Day message in Telugu.
