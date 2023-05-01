  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP CM YS Jagan extends May Day greetings

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
x

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Highlights

You are the embodiment of labour and service. You are vital for the development of a country or a state

Amaravati: On the occasion of International Labour Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended greetings to the working-class community. The Chief Minister took to Twitter and shared his wishes.

Addressing the contribution of the workers, the Chief Minister stated that their efforts were priceless. “You are the embodiment of labour and service. You are vital for the development of a country or a state. Happy May Day to all my brothers who are constantly working for the well-being of society. The welfare of workers is the goal of our government,” he stated in his May Day message in Telugu.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X