AP Congress to receive applications for Assembly and parliament elections candidature from today

The Congress party in Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for the upcoming Assembly and Parliament elections by searching for potential candidates. Starting on Wednesday (24/01/24), the party will begin accepting applications from those interested in contesting for Assembly and MP seats.



The APCC sources suggest that both former and new MLAs have been in contact with the party. Aspirants are reportedly requesting a direct meeting with APCC President YS Sharmila, who is currently on a district tour, to discuss their candidacy prospects.

Meanwhile, YS Sharmila has been actively working towards strengthening the Congress party in Andhra Pradesh since taking on the role as APCC president. In this endeavor, she is embarking on a nine-day tour of all the districts across the state, starting on the 23rd of this month. The tour will cover locations from Itchapuram to Idupulapaya, and will include district-wise coordination meetings.

She will be visiting two districts a day focusing on candidate selection, acceptance of applications, party dynamics in various districts, and new joinings to the party.