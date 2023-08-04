AP CS Jawahar Reddy reviews on President's orders on zonal system

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy reviewed the amendment proposal of the President's orders in the context of reorganization of the locality and zonal system in the order of division of the state. Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy held a review with officials of various departments on Friday at the state secretariat in Velagapudi.

On this occasion, Jawahar Reddy held a meeting on the proposed amendment to President's Order No. 1975 to enable new zones and multi-zones to be formed by adding new districts to the old zonal system as new districts have been formed in the state. In this review, the Secretary of the Services Department P. Bhaskar explained the locality, the proposed new zonal policy and other aspects related to the amendment of the President's order.

Also, in this meeting, State PR&RD Special Chief Secretary B. Rajasekhar, Medical Health Department Special Chief Secretary Ynt. Krishna Babu, Education Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash, Home Principal Secretary Harish Kumar Gupta, Additional CCLA Imtiaz, Agriculture Department Special Commissioner CHH Harikiran, Justice Department Secretary G. Satya Prabhakara Rao, Home Department Special Secretary Vijayakumar, GAD Additional Secretary Srinivas and other officials participated.