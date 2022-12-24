AP denying Centre's share in tabs distribution, criticises BJP

Ongole: BJP State president Somu Veerraju said that the state government is not mentioning the funds received from the Union government while distributing the tabs to the students. He said that the Central government is sharing the expenditure met by the state for school education, but the state is denying the due credit. The BJP conducted a meeting with the Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema zonal office-bearers at Ongole on Friday. BJP national secretary and AP co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar, Somu Veerraju, general secretaries VAVS Suryanarayana Raju, Somagutta Vishnuvardhan Redd, Ongole parliament district president Sirasanagandla Srinivasulu and others attended the meeting. The senior leaders observed that there is still a political void in the state and motivated the party workers to grab their chance. They assured to work along with the ground-level cadre to achieve the interests of their party in the state.

Speaking at the press meet, Somu Veerraju recollected the services of former prime minister Chaudhuri Charan Singh on his birth anniversary and extended wishes to the farmers on Kisan Diwas. He said that the soil is being polluted by the use of fertilizers and pesticides, and advised the public to return to natural farming which brings back the microorganism and help the ecosystem thrive. Veerraju demanded the state government give a chance to about 2.50 lakh extra candidates to attend the police recruitment by extending the age relaxation to three years. He said that the state government didn't take up the police recruitment drive for the last four years, and it is fair to give the candidates who have attained the maximum age in the preparation for employment. He also advised the police personnel to not dance to the tunes of the ruling party but to stand by the side of the victims. He said that the YSRCP leaders are using the police department to harass the opposition party leaders or anyone who vent their displeasure on the government.

The BJP president said that the family parties ruling in the states are claiming the union government programmes as their own and are negligent in giving credit to those who introduced them. He said that under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, the union government is sending funds for the distribution of tabs, distribution of midday meals, construction of classrooms, and toilets, including the charges for maintenance of toilets, but the family parties ruling in the states are not bothering to share credit.

Veerraju also announced that together with the Janasena Party, they are celebrating the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, as Good Governance Day on December 25 at Vijayawada. He said that the Vajpayee government designed and introduced many programmes with a focus on the welfare of the downtrodden and sharing the fruits of development with them. As part of the programme, he said that they would discuss the developments like the ruling party trying to end dissent by force and using the police to send the opposition party leaders to jail by registering false cases.

Responding to the formation of Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Veerraju said that KCR would receive VRS in all other states where he goes. He questioned how KCR would enter Andhra when he hated the Andhra people and blackmailed them to leave Telangana earlier. He said that KCR is doing injustice to BCs from Andhra in Telangana by denying reservations to Thurpu Kapu, Settibalija, Rajaka and weavers and other castes, and demanded the BC leaders fight for them first.