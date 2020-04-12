AP Deputy CM Narayana Swamy withdraws his remarks made on Delhi returnees over coronavirus tests

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K Narayan Swamy has withdrawn his comments made on the Delhi returnees who participated in Tablighi Jamaat event held at Markaz Bhavan. He sought apologies from the section of people if he has hurt any of the sentiments. He said he had made the comments to make the Delhi returnees to undergo the coronavirus tests.

Earlier, Narayana Swamy had made inappropriate comments about those who attended the Markaz meetings. "While the whole country has a lockdown, the Delhi returnees are misbehaving with the doctors and creating nuisance in the hospitals, " the minister said. Narayana Swamy also alleged that the Delhi returned had not followed the social distancing and spreading the virus. However, the comments turned controversial and made minister withdraw his words and apology for the same.

On the other hand, In Andhra Pradesh, the number of coronavirus positive cases crossed 400 and six people died.