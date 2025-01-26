AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Congratulates Padma Awardees

Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the individuals from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh selected for the prestigious Padma Awards this year.

Among the honorees, renowned Telugu actor Sri Nandamuri Balakrishna has been conferred with the Padma Bhushan in recognition of his five-decade-long contribution to the Telugu film industry. Apart from his stellar career in cinema, Balakrishna also serves as the Member of Legislative Assembly for Hindupur and as the Chairman of Basava Tarakam Cancer Hospital, offering extensive public service. Pawan Kalyan expressed his joy and admiration for Balakrishna, praising his dedication to both the arts and the community.

Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy, a leading gastroenterologist known for his extensive research in the field of medicine, has been honored with the Padma Vibhushan. Pawan Kalyan congratulated Dr. Reddy for his invaluable contributions to healthcare, commending his role in advancing medical science.

Social activist Sri Mand Krishna Madiga, known for his work advocating for the Madiga community, has been selected for the Padma Shri. Through his efforts with the M.R.P.S., Madiga has fought for reservation rights and healthcare access for marginalized children. Pawan Kalyan lauded his tireless activism and dedication to social causes.

The Deputy Chief Minister also congratulated poet and literary figure Sri Madugula Nagaphani Sharma, who received the Padma Shri for his contributions to literature, along with Sri K.L. Krishna, honored for his work in education and literature, and Sri V. Raghavendra Acharya Panchamukhi for his accomplishments in various fields.

Pawan Kalyan praised the central government’s continued efforts under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recognizing individuals from diverse backgrounds who have made significant contributions to society. He expressed his pride in the selection of 30 individuals this year and noted the impact their work has had across multiple sectors.

In a heartfelt gesture, Pawan Kalyan also paid tribute to the late Sri Miriyala Apparao, a folk artist from the region, who was posthumously awarded the Padma Shri for his contributions to art. The recognition, according to Pawan Kalyan, was a fitting tribute to Apparao's legacy.

Pawan Kalyan concluded his message with a call for others to be inspired by the achievements of these outstanding individuals and to continue making meaningful contributions to society.















