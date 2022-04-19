AP DGP Rajendranath Reddy says friendly policing will be implemented in the state

Andhra Pradesh DGP Rajendranath Reddy said the decision was taken to implement friendly policing properly. He met the state Home Minister Taneti Vanitha as courtesy on Tuesday. He later told the media that steps were being taken to resolve complaints received at the police station immediately. He said that special focus was being laid on crime rate reduction and curfew.

The DGP said they are investigating the theft case in Nellore court with evidences. "Allegations can be made on the cases, but the facts will come out at trial," he said. He said summons had been issued that if anyone had evidence to be given to police. He said special teams were set up to investigate and clarified that the personal information of women would not be disturbed if they registered in the Disha app.

He said 82 people were arrested in the Aluri incident. He said that they will be strict in maintaining law and order. Police offices in Paderu and Manyam districts will be completed within 15 days.