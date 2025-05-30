Live
AP DSC 2025 Admit Cards Released Today for Andhra Pradesh Teaching Jobs
The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has released the AP DSC 2025 admit cards today, May 30.
Candidates in Andhra Pradesh preparing for DSC exam can now download their AP DSC 2025 admit cards.
The School Education Department has released the hall tickets today, May 30.
Candidates who want to take the District Selection Committee exam can get their admit cards from the official websites.
This year, more than 5.6 lakh candidates are competing for over 16,000 teaching and staff jobs in the state.
How to Download Your AP DSC 2025 Admit Card
Go to the official website: https://apdsc.apcfss.in
Click on “Download Hall Ticket” on the homepage
Enter your registration number and date of birth
Click “Submit” to see your admit card
Download and print your admit card to carry on exam day
What to Take to the Exam Center
A printed copy of your AP DSC 2025 admit card
Two recent passport-size photos
A valid photo ID like Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Driving License, or PAN Card (bring a photocopy too)
Candidates should carefully check all the information on the admit card and bring all the needed documents to avoid problems during the exam.