AP Dy CM Amzath Basha donates Plasma, urges coronavirus recovered to do the same

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Amzath Basha, who recovered from Coronavirus donates. Plasma along with Joint Collector Sai Kant Verma at Kadapa RIMS Hospital on Thursday. Many people are suffering from corona while the central and state governments have been taking many steps to contain Coronavirus by providing better medical care to the people. We are moving forward with a good idea that no matter how many thousands of crores of rupees are spent on the treatment of coronavirus.

Deputy CM said that with CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's orders to start plasma centres in covid centres, he started a plasma centre at RIMS hospital and donated plasma. "Everyone who has fully recovered from covid must donate plasma and save the lives of another," he said. Antibodies are developed in those who have fully recovered from the coronavirus, which can save those who are on oxygen and critical on the ventilator, these antibodies can save lives through plasma.

Those who got treated for coronavirus will have to undergo blood test done two weeks later and can donate plasma after confirming that antibodies have developed in it. Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases are increasing in the state with yet another 10,418 new cases were reported, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 5,27,512 as of Wednesday. As many as 74 people dead with 9 in Kadapa district, seven in Nellore, seven in Prakasam, seven in Visakhapatnam, six in Anantapur, six in Guntur, six in West Godavari, five in Krishna, five in Kurnool, three in Srikakulam and three in Vizianagaram. Of the total 5,27,512 positive cases registered across the state, 4,25,607 were discharged and 97,271 are currently being treated at various hospitals.