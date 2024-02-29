  • Menu
AP Dy. CM and Ministers Visit Dwarakathirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Shrine

AP Dy. CM and Ministers Visit Dwarakathirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Shrine
On Wednesday morning, Deputy CM, State Religion Minister Kottu Sathyanarayana and State Home Minister Taneti Vanitha visited the famous shrine of...

On Wednesday morning, Deputy CM, State Religion Minister Kottu Sathyanarayana and State Home Minister Taneti Vanitha visited the famous shrine of Dwarakathirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy. Upon their arrival, they were warmly welcomed by the devasthanam officials and priests. The dignitaries then proceeded to visit Swami and Ammavar and performed a special pooja.

In a ceremony held in the front hall of the temple, priests and scholars draped the visitors with Shree's vestments and recited Vedic blessings. Following this, temple EO Vendra Trinadha Rao Chinavenkanna presented mementos and prasads to the guests. Hereditary Trustee of the temple SV Nivritha Rao, members of the Trust Board, local public representatives, leaders and others also attended the program.


The visit of the State Deputy CM and Ministers to the shrine of Dwarakathirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy was well-received by the community and marked as a significant event in the temple's history.

