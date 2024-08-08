  • Menu
AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan to visit Karnataka today to meet Forest Dept. minister

In a significant move towards addressing wildlife-related challenges, Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan is set to engage in discussions with Karnataka's State Forest Department Minister, Shri Ishwar B focusing on crucial matters that impact local communities.

The meeting comes in light of increasing concerns from farmers who face dire threats from wildlife as animals encroach upon agricultural lands, resulting in the destruction of crops and endangering livelihoods.

Pawan Kalyan has proposed exploring innovative solutions, including the introduction of Kumki elephants into Andhra Pradesh. This initiative aims to enhance ecological balance and possibly deter harmful wildlife interactions.

The discussions are pivotal in fostering cooperation between states and addressing the multifaceted challenges posed by human-wildlife conflict. The Deputy Chief Minister aims to garner support from Karnataka's Forest Department for this initiative, which holds promise for both state ecologies and local farmer communities.

