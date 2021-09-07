AP EAMCET 2021 results: Adimulapu Suresh to release the results tomorrow

AP EAMCET 2021 results: The results of AP EAMCET 2021 for admissions into engineering courses in Andhra Pradesh will be released tomorrow i.e on September 8. AP Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh will release the EAPCET results at 10.30 am on Wednesday.



Earlier, the EAMCET used to be conducted for admissions into into Engineering and medcine courses etc. However, the Department of Medicine has been excluded from the EAMCET due to the nationally administered 'NEET' is being conducted for admissions to medical courses.

Currently the common entrance exam is conducted for admissions into Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy under the name of AP EAPCET due to the removal of the medical. Tests were conducted in two sessions per day on August 20, 23, 24, 25 for the engineering stream. The results will be announced tomorrow.