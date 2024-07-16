AP EAPCET Counseling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results likely today

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education is all set to release the seat allotment list for round 1 of AP EAPCET counseling on 16 July 2024. This announcement comes as a relief for the candidates who have been eagerly awaiting the results of the first phase of admission counseling.

Candidates who have participated in the counseling process can check the seat allotment result on 16 July 2024 at 6:00 PM. The web options for seat selection were frozen on 13 July 2024 at 6:00 PM, paving the way for the final seat allotment list to be prepared.

The AP EAPCET counseling is a crucial step for admission into Engineering & Pharmacy Courses in Andhra Pradesh. Candidates must stay updated with the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education for further information on the admission process.

As the seat allotment results are scheduled to be announced soon, candidates are advised to keep all the necessary documents ready for the next steps in the admission process.