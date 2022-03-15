AP education dept. officials to meet today over inter exams as JEE Mains exam rescheduled

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the schedule of the first phase of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022–23 to April 21. A notification to this effect was issued on Monday. According to the latest schedule, the exams will be computer-based on April 21, 24, 25, 29, May 1, and 4. According to the original schedule, the first phase of JEE Main exams is supposed to be held from April 16 to 21.



However, the NTA said it was making changes as per the requests of students as the Intermediate and JEE exams in different states clash. The main registration process and the acceptance of online applications will continue from March 1 to 31. The intimation of cities for test centers will be in the first week of April. Admit cards can be downloaded from the second week of April, NTA said.

The change in the first phase schedule of JEE Main is having an impact on the AP Intermediate Theory Tests. The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board has postponed the Intermediate examinations due to the first phase of JEE examinations. The board has changed the schedule to conduct the exams from April 22 to May 12. Now that the first phase of JEE Main exams has been postponed to April 21 to May 4, the Intermediate exams are once again in turmoil.

The JEE exams will clash with the Intermediate English paper on April 25 and Mathematics on April 29. With this, the education department officials are meeting on Tuesday on the inter examinations and believe that it is inevitable to postpone the exams.