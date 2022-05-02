AP Education Dept. responds to Malpractice in SSC exams in Krishna district, starts probe

The alleged Malpractice in SSC examinations at Pasumarru Zilla Parishad school in Palmeru mandal of Krishna District has caused a stir. Authorities received a complaint that an answer slip was being sent to the test center. Education and police officials rushed to the scene immediately after receiving the information.



Education officials found answers to test papers on the cell phones of several teachers. DEO Tahira Sultana had reached Pasumarru and inspected the examination centre. Authorities declined to give details to the media as the incident was being investigated.

Meanwhile, the Collector inspected the center where the tenth class examinations are being held in Chittoor district. Collector Hari Narayanan inspected the tenth class examination centre at Polavaram ZP High School in Puthalpattu mandal.

In an another incident, a ceiling fan fell on a student who was writing a test at a science school in Penukonda of Anantapur. The girl was injured on the lower part of the eye and caused bleeding. Immediately doctors provided first aid. The teachers breathed in a sigh of relief as the doctors told them there is no danger to the student. The student completed the test after first aid.