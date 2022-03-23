AP Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh announces AP EAPCET 2022 schedule

The AP EAPCET 2022 schedule has been released by Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Wednesday. The exams will be held for five days from July 4 to 8 in the engineering and pharmaceutical departments while EAPCET exams will be held on July 11 and 12 in the agriculture stream. The minister said that the EAPCET notification will be released on April 11 and the results will be released in August followed by counselling in September.



Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that in the past, 136 centers were set for the conduction of exams and this time the number of centers will be increased if necessary. He said that tests will be conducted in 4 centers in Telangana as well and opined that the entrance examinations will be conducted in compliance with the covid regulations.

Adimulapu Suresh said that tenth class examinations are conducted before Intermediate. He asserted that Tenth, Inter examination schedule has already been released.