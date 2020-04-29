AP extends grace period for vehicle taxes, due to COVID19

Amaravati: State government extended the time limit for paying vehicle tax till June 30, which is due by April 30. In view of the ongoing lockdown, the government has taken this decision, on Wednesday.

MT Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary, Transport Department issued GO Rt No 131, extend ending the grace period for payment of Motor Vehicles Tax in respect of Motor Transport Vehicles for the quarter ending June 30, up to the end of June 30. In fact, the tax has to be paid in advance. The violation of paying quarterly tax would amount to fines up to 50 per cent to 200 per cent.

Reacting on it, YV Eswara Rao, General Secretary, AP Lorry Owners Association thanked Perni Nani, Minister for Transport who responded positively towards the appeal of the association. He said that Perni Nani convinced both the Chief Minister and Finance Minister to take this decision.

Since all the private transport vehicles remain idle for more than one month, the owners became helpless. The private vehicles owners are not in a position to pay the Every Month Installment amount to the Bankers, on the loans taken for the purchase of the vehicles.