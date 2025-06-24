AP eyes Rs 1L-cr investments in aerospace, defence sectors

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday underlined the need for focusing on advanced aerospace and defence technologies with an aim to attract investments up to Rs 1 lakh crore in both the sectors over the next five years.

Speaking at a review meeting on the Aerospace and Defence Policy 4.0 (2025–2030) at the Secretariat here, the Chief Minister said the state should be positioned as “a hub for advanced technologies and innovation in the aerospace and defence sectors” in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

He pointed out immense growth potential in national defence and internal security and said the new policy should play a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of industries aligned with these priorities. Naidu suggested several amendments to the policy framework to ensure a top focus for national security.

The new policy, which will target investments up to Rs 1 lakh crore, will focus on developing specialised manufacturing corridors across Andhra Pradesh, including Visakhapatnam-Srikakulam for naval systems, Jaggaiahpet-Donakonda for missile production, Kurnool-Orvakal for drone technologies, and Lepakshi-Madakasira for aerospace electronics. Tirupati is expected to emerge as a research and development hub with the proposed DRDO Centre of Excellence.

According to officials, 23 companies invested Rs 22,000 crore in state's aerospace and defence clusters till date, generating employment for 17,000 people. Further, Bharat Forge and Millimetre Wave (MMW) companies are preparing to invest in the Madakasira cluster. The new policy is expected to bring in more investments.

Naidu also underscored the need to support MSMEs in the sector and proposed a Rs 100-crore annual corpus fund, along with the inclusion of logistics subsidies in the new policy. “MSMEs must be strengthened. There should be a benchmark for quality in allied industries. Value addition is essential, and marketing and branding are equally important. The vision of ‘One Family, One Entrepreneur’ must be realized,” he said. It was noted during the review meeting that India’s annual defence product market is valued at Rs 1.27 lakh crore, with public sector enterprises accounting for 73 per cent of production. The private sector contributes 21 per cent, while Public-Private-Partnerships account for the remaining 6 per cent.

Aerospace and Defence Advisor Satish Reddy also joined the review meeting via video conference and offered his suggestions.