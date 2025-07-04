AP farmers urged to grow profitable agarwood

Vijayawada: Prasada Rao Vaddarapu, a senior IFS officer and director of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Tripura, encouraged farmers in Andhra Pradesh to cultivate agarwood, a high-value crop with significant demand in international markets. Speaking at a media conference here on Thursday, Rao highlighted the potential for agarwood, also known as oudh or gaharu, to generate substantial profits for farmers.

Agarwood, a fragrant resinous wood produced by Aquilaria trees, is widely used in perfumes, incense, and traditional medicine. The resin forms when the trees are wounded and infected by fungi, triggering a defense mechanism that produces the valuable oleoresin. This process, known as tylosis, transforms the wood into the dark, aromatic agarwood prized globally, particularly in Gulf countries and Europe, where it symbolises wealth, culture, and hospitality.

Rao noted that agarwood has been used for thousands of years in cultural and religious ceremonies and continues to be a key ingredient in incense sticks and fragrance products. However, overharvesting has depleted natural agarwood supplies, making it a rare and expensive commodity. The price of agarwood varies based on its quality, geographical origin, and cultural applications.

In Tripura, where agarwood is a prominent crop, the state capital Agartala derives its name from the plant. Rao said that agarwood cultivation could be a game-changer for Andhra Pradesh farmers, as the crop matures in just 15 years—half the time required for Srigandha trees—and can be grown as an intercrop in oil palm plantations.

Southern states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka have already begun cultivating agarwood, and Rao urged Andhra Pradesh farmers to follow suit to capitalize on its high market value.

During the press conference, Rao was joined by G V Seshagiri, chairman and managing director of Mandira Developers. Both addressed local farmers, explaining the cultivation process and the economic benefits of agarwood farming. Rao’s initiative aims to promote sustainable agricultural practices while boosting farmers’ incomes through this lucrative crop.