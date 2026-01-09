Stripping incident raises concern for women's safety; punish those responsible: Ex-CM Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and member of the BJP Central Parliamentary Board, B.S. Yediyurappa, stated on Friday that the incident in Hubballi, where a woman was "forcibly stripped", has resulted in a climate of fear for women throughout the state. He called on the government to take appropriate measures against those responsible.

Speaking to the media at the BJP state office “Jagannath Bhavan” in Bengaluru, he said the incident is condemnable. He stressed that a comprehensive investigation should be conducted and that those responsible must be punished.

Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai also strongly condemned the incident in Hubballi, calling it "an extremely cruel and inhumane act".

He alleged that the Hubballi Police Commissioner attempted to close the case and that the police department is functioning without any restraint. Bommai demanded the immediate transfer of the Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner.

Speaking to the media at the BJP office in Bengaluru, Bommai said the incident reflects the complete failure of the State Home Department.

“Those who are supposed to protect citizens have become perpetrators. Instead of providing security to a woman, officials allowed her to be stripped, and they now try to cover it up. After the incident came to light, the Commissioner attempted to close the case. Arrests were made under Congress' influence, outside legal procedures,” he alleged.

He further stated that complaints should have been lodged immediately, but arrests were made selectively under political pressure. Bommai called the Commissioner’s attempt to shut the case a criminal act, accusing him of overestimating his own authority and acting as though he could do anything with impunity.

He also alleged that while an inspector was transferred in the case, those involved at higher levels were shielded.

Bommai said that immediately after the Ballari incident, the SP was suspended.

“But in Hubballi, no action has been taken against senior officials. Cases are happening every day, and the police department is running without restraint. The Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner should be transferred immediately. This is proof of corruption in the department. Those who pay bribes are protected. The government is following a double standard, and police are acting according to Congress party directions,” he added.

BJP Legislative Council member Bharati Shetty met the National Chairperson of the Women’s Commission, Vijaya K. Rahatkar, in Bengaluru, regarding the case and submitted a memorandum urging action against the police officials and Congress leaders.