AP government gives a nod for two barrages below Prakasam barrage

It is learnt that the state government has decided to build two more barrages below the Prakasam barrage. The two barrages will be constructed in Krishna and Godavari districts. In this backdrop, the state government has recently given the green signal for their construction. The state government has prepared a DPR for the construction of a barrage between Penamaluru at Chodavaram mandal and at Ramachandrapuram of Mangalagiri mandal in Guntur district's and another barrage at 62 km below between Krishna district's Mopidevi mandal, Bandikollanka, Guntur district. Adityanath Das, special general secretary, water resources department, sanctioned Rs 204.37 crore for land acquisition and issued orders on Thursday.

On the other hand, Krishna river is being paralyzed by the heavy rains. Already 3,38,823 cusecs of flood water is reaching Srisailam reservoir. Due to the complete availability of water in the project at present, ten gates are being raised and 4,12,345 cusecs are being discharged to Nagarjunasagar through the right power station. Nagarjunasagar has water at a height of 311.15 TMC at a height of 589.7 feet.



With this, even the rivers are getting heavily flooded. 3,35,858 cusecs from Sagar‌ is coming into the pulichintala project. There are currently 45 TMCs in Pulichintal in this order as well 14 gates are being raised and released to Prakasam Barrage.

