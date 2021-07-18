AP government is ready to provide better medical services amid covid third wave, says Alla Nani

Andhra Pradesh state Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Nani said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had set up the secretariat system with the intention of providing welfare benefits to everyone who is entitled to it and the people should avail the services of the secretariats. The Minister inaugurated the YSR Aarogyasri services at Vijaya Hospitals ‌ Icare Hospital in Ramachacharlagudem of Vegavaram panchayat in Jangareddygudem.



Later, Nani started a village secretariat in Srinivasapuram built at Rs 40 lakh. Minister planted saplings on the premises of the Secretariat. He further said that better medical services are being provided to the people through the Aarogyasri scheme.

He said the government was ready to provide better medical services in view of past experiences no matter how many waves come. He also said that innovative changes have taken place in the administration of the state with the system of village and ward secretariats. He said if the application was made directly to the secretariats without the involvement of intermediaries, the issue would be resolved within a month and the schemes would benefit.



Chintalapudi legislator Elijah, ZPTC candidate Polnati Babji, Sarpanch Yadlapally Durga Rao, Mandal party president Vamishetti Hari Babu, town party presidents PPN Chandra Rao, Eluru parliamentary district secretary Chilukuri Jnanareddy, Vijaya Hospitals iCare chairman Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy participated in the event.