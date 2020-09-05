AP government issues guidelines making registrations of tourism activities mandatory

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued directives mandating registrations for tourism activities. Guidelines for Tourism Trade Registration and Facilitation were announced by Rajat Bhargava, Special Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism. The government has issued guidelines to set up a specific system that to allow statistical registration since there is lack of mechanism for registration of tourism operators till today. The government has made it clear that these registrations will be required for details and collection of various statistics related to tourism in the state.

The government has issued guidelines for the registration of tourism service providers and said that the registration process will be similar to that of Goa, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka. The government has said in the guidelines that measures should be taken to raise the standards in the services provided to tourists as well as to provide the best tourism services. The government invited suggestions to design a marketing system to promote tourism in the state. It said that important tourist destinations in the state should take action to establish national and international ties with the industry.



The Andhra Pradesh government has made it clear that there will be activity to systematize these tourism services as there are rivers, scenic other water sources, hill stations, forest areas, spiritual centers, Buddhist temples, along the coastline in Andhra Pradesh.

