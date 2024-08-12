Live
Just In
AP Government Launches New Initiatives to Support Farmers and Clears Arrears
The state government has announced a series of significant measures to support farmers, including clearing overdue payments and launching new initiatives. At a recent event in Eluru, State Civil Supplies Minister Mr. Nadendla Manohar revealed that Rs. 674 crore in outstanding payments to farmers in West Godavari district was released.
To improve financial support for farmers, the government will ensure that payments are made to their accounts within 48 hours of grain sales starting from the next Kharif season. This swift payment process aims to address issues left by the previous administration, which had left farmers with Rs. 1,674 crore in unpaid arrears and substantial debt in the Civil Supplies Department.
The government is also introducing several new support measures. These include a 50 percent subsidy on tarpaulins for farmers and the issuance of identity cards to tenant farmers. Additionally, Rythu Bharosa Kendras are being revamped into Rythu Sahaya Kendras to enhance service delivery and support.
Manohar emphasized the government's commitment to rectifying past failures, such as delays and irregularities in payments. Efforts are being made to establish new warehouses and ensure timely support for farmers. The government has already paid out Rs. 1,000 crore of the owed dues and is working to settle the remaining balance.
The event was attended by Eluru MP Mr. Putta Mahesh Yadav and several MLAs, to support farmers and ensure their financial stability.