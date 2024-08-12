AP Government Launches New Initiatives to Support Farmers and Clears Arrears

The state government has announced a series of significant measures to support farmers, including clearing overdue payments and launching new initiatives. At a recent event in Eluru, State Civil Supplies Minister Mr. Nadendla Manohar revealed that Rs. 674 crore in outstanding payments to farmers in West Godavari district was released.

To improve financial support for farmers, the government will ensure that payments are made to their accounts within 48 hours of grain sales starting from the next Kharif season. This swift payment process aims to address issues left by the previous administration, which had left farmers with Rs. 1,674 crore in unpaid arrears and substantial debt in the Civil Supplies Department.

ఏలూరులో రైతులకు ధాన్యం బకాయిల చెక్కుల పంపిణీ కార్యక్రమంలో పాల్గొన్న మంత్రి నాదెండ్ల మనోహర్, ఎమ్మెల్యేలు, అధికారులు. గత జగన్ రెడ్డి ప్రభుత్వం రైతులని ముంచేసి, పెట్టి వెళ్ళిన రూ.1,674 కోట్ల ధాన్యం బకాయిలు రైతులకు అందచేత. చంద్రబాబు గారి ఆదేశాలతో, గత నెలలో రూ.వెయ్యి కోట్లు, నేడు… pic.twitter.com/YuhQh4bXsS — Telugu Desam Party (@JaiTDP) August 12, 2024

The government is also introducing several new support measures. These include a 50 percent subsidy on tarpaulins for farmers and the issuance of identity cards to tenant farmers. Additionally, Rythu Bharosa Kendras are being revamped into Rythu Sahaya Kendras to enhance service delivery and support.

Manohar emphasized the government's commitment to rectifying past failures, such as delays and irregularities in payments. Efforts are being made to establish new warehouses and ensure timely support for farmers. The government has already paid out Rs. 1,000 crore of the owed dues and is working to settle the remaining balance.

The event was attended by Eluru MP Mr. Putta Mahesh Yadav and several MLAs, to support farmers and ensure their financial stability.