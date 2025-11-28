AP Government on Alert Amid Cyclone Ditwah Threat

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has heightened its alert status in response to Cyclone Ditva, with Home Minister Anitha issuing directives to Collectors and Superintendents of Police in the severely impacted districts of Tirupati, Chittoor, Kadapa, Nellore, and Prakasam.

Officials have been warned to remain vigilant as heavy rains are expected to persist daily. It is crucial that authorities are accessible to communities at the grassroots level to address any emergencies.

In light of potential hazards, the Home Minister has emphasised the need for immediate removal of dangerous hoardings and has called for the identification and relocation of residents living in dilapidated structures to safer accommodations.

The Minister has ordered State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to be on standby in these vulnerable regions. Control rooms will also be established at the mandal level across the districts to facilitate effective communication and response.

Residents are advised to remain alert until Monday, while farmers have been urged to take necessary precautions in their agricultural activities as the cyclone approaches.