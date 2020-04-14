AP government prohibits blood donations in the state amid coronavirus outbreak

Andhra Pradesh: It is learnt that the Andhra Pradesh government has taken yet another crucial decision to control the spread of coronavirus in the state. It has cancelled the blood donation programs in the state. The decision was taken by the government as the Coronavirus spreads through blood donation. Blood donation camps are run by many charities hence the government felt that the virus would spread through such groups. This led to a ban on the lockdown. The state Department of Health and Family Welfare released an official statement Tuesday.

However, the needs of patients suffering from diseases such as Thalassemia, Sickle cell anemia and haemophilia, who require regular blood transfusions would be provided help in view of the difficulties. The authorities will take appropriate measures to look into the identity cards issued by the agencies for the blood transfusion and treatment of patients.

The people who want to travel citing Blood transfusions are required to visit concerned police officials. The police will inspect the matter an issues passes to the victims so that they could visit hospitals on a regular basis.