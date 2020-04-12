AP government to give 3 masks for each individual, total 16 Crore masks to 5.3 crore people

Amaravati: A day after informing Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the COVID19 pandemic will be in control in the state, the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that the government will provide at least 3 personal protective masks to each individual in the State.

He ordered officials to procure 16 cr masks to distribute among 5.3 cr people, in a review meeting on COVID19 situation in the State on Sunday. Interestingly, his decision coincided on the eve of Easter.

On the other hand, the officials informed with the Chief Minister that 1.43 crore households were mapped during the third survey out of 1.47 crore. During the survey, 32,349 people were referred to medical examination by field staff, hence the Chief Minister ordered the officials to conduct tests on all of them.

There should be special focus in the zones where COVID-19 is prevalent, said Chief Minister and sought details on the clusters, red zone, and hotspot areas in the state. He instructed the officials to prioritize high-risk patients such as senior citizens, BP, diabetic and other diseased patients. Moreover, he ordered the officials to immediately provide high care medical facilities to the high-risk patients who show symptoms.

To assess the level of virus infection in the state, the health department is going to conduct 45,000 tests across the state prioritizing the COVID-19 prevalent zones.

Chief Minister said that markings are mandatory at the supermarkets, shops, and Rythu Bazaars to maintain physical distance.

As of 9 am on Sunday, 417 positive COVID-19 are active in the state. Among the active cases, 13 are foreign returnees, 12 are infected from the foreign returnees, 199 are Delhi Returnees, 161 are those who came in contact with Delhi returnees, and 32 cases are of those who returned from other states and other means.