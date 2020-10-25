AP government to pay input Subsidy to the rain effected farmers on October 27

Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kanna Babu has said that input subsidy will be provided to farmers affected by the recent heavy rains across the state on the 27th of this month. He told the media on Saturday that no government had ever given an input subsidy to the affected farmers so quickly in history. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took the decision to support the farmers.

Minister Kanna Babu also lashed out at the opposition Telugu Desam Party and TDP National General Secretary Lokesh for making false allegations without knowing the difference between floods and rains. "In the TDP government, Rs. 2000 crore input subsidy amount was allegedly evaded while CM Jagan also handed over to the farmer's arrears of the amount," minister said.

Minister Kannababu said that the interest-free loans of Rs 1,075 crore were repaid after coming to power. Responding to the issue related to Polavaram funds, Kanna Babu accused Chandrababu as the reason for the unavailability of funds for the Polavaram project who welcomed the centre's package instead of demanding funds for Polavaram project.