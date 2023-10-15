AP Governor Abdul Nazeer visits Indrakeeladri, offers prayers to deity

Andhra Pradesh state Governor Abdul Nazeer visited Kanakadurga temple at Indrakeeladri and presented the silk clothes to the presiding deity. The governor also performed special Pooja in the temple.

Temple priests, EO K.S. Rama Rao, Chairman Karnati Rambabu, MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, NTR District Collector Y. Dilli Rao, Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata, members of the Vedic Committee welcomed the governor to the temple

The Dussehra Sharannavaratri celebrations have commenced on Indrakeeladri from the early hours of Sunday morning. The celebrations will continue until the 23rd of this month. During these nine days, goddess Kanakadurga will be adorned in ten different forms.

On the first day, Sunday, the deity Sri Balathripura Sundari Devi will appear in the form of Ammavaru. The day begins with the Snapanabhishekam (ritualistic bathing) and decoration of the goddess at 3 o'clock in the morning. After special pujas, devotees are allowed to have darshan of the goddess.















