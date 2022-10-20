  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP governor approves amendment bill over allocation of houses to poor in Amaravati

AP governor approves amendment bill over allocation of houses to poor in Amaravati
x

Andhra Pradesh governor Biswabhushan Harichandan 

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh governor Biswabhushan Harichandan approved the legislative amendments aimed at allotting houses to the poor in Amaravati.

Andhra Pradesh governor Biswabhushan Harichandan approved the legislative amendments aimed at allotting houses to the poor in Amaravati. The law has been amended to provide houses and plots of land to the deserving poor in Amaravati.

The Governor issued a notification on Thursday approving the amendments to the CRDA, AP Metropolitan Region, and Urban Development Authority Acts.

The CRDA Act has been amended to allow a special officer to decide along with the administrative officer. The Governor has given a notification allowing making changes in the master plan.

This law has been amended to give house plots not only to those in the capital region but also to those who are eligible across the state.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X