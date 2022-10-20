AP governor approves amendment bill over allocation of houses to poor in Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh governor Biswabhushan Harichandan approved the legislative amendments aimed at allotting houses to the poor in Amaravati. The law has been amended to provide houses and plots of land to the deserving poor in Amaravati.



The Governor issued a notification on Thursday approving the amendments to the CRDA, AP Metropolitan Region, and Urban Development Authority Acts.

The CRDA Act has been amended to allow a special officer to decide along with the administrative officer. The Governor has given a notification allowing making changes in the master plan.

This law has been amended to give house plots not only to those in the capital region but also to those who are eligible across the state.