AP Governor awards gold medals at Rayalaseema University graduation

  12 Nov 2025 6:02 PM IST
In a recent graduation ceremony at Rayalaseema University in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer delivered a compelling message on the importance of education and gender equality. Notably, he pointed out that 80 percent of the attendees were girls, issuing a gentle warning to boys to step up and match their efforts.

Justice Nazeer presented "gold medals" to students, highlighting that education not only boosts self-confidence but also serves as a foundation for personal development. He emphasised that higher education plays a crucial role in alleviating economic and social inequalities, labelling academic achievement as a valuable investment for the youth.

In his address, the Governor urged students to concentrate on emerging fields, particularly artificial intelligence, to prepare for a rapidly changing job market. His remarks underscored the necessity of hard work and commitment to education for both genders.

