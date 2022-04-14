AP governor Biswabhushan Harichandan expresses anguish over fire accident in Eluru

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has expressed anguish over the massive fire accident at a chemical factory in Akkireddigudem in Eluru district, in which six workers lost their lives and 13 others were injured.

The district officials have informed the Governor that the fire broke out in the chemical factory on Wednesday night and the injured have been shifted to a hospital in Vijayawada for better treatment.

Governor Harichandan expressed profound grief over the loss of lives and offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.