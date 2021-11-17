  • Menu
AP governor Biswabhushan Harichandan falls sick, shifted to Hyderabad for treatment

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan has fallen ill and was airlifted from Vijayawada to Hyderabad for treatment. Governor Biswabhushan appears to have fallen seriously ill with a lung problem

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan has fallen ill and was airlifted from Vijayawada to Hyderabad for treatment. Governor Biswabhushan appears to have fallen seriously ill with a lung problem on Wednesday morning.

Biswabhushan Harichandan is being treated at the AIG Hospital in Gachibowli. The governor was rushed to hospital after falling ill this morning. It seems that the doctors will release a bulletin on his health.

A team of expert doctors is currently treating the governor. The governor who has been very careful about health for some time in view of Coronavirus outbreak. He was also fallen ill recently but later recovered and he was shifted to Hyderabad as a precautionary measure after he fell sick on Wednesday.

