AP governor Biswabhushan Harichandan hoists national flag, says Administration to begin in 26 districts from Ugadi

The 73rd Republic Day celebrations were held throughout Andhra Pradesh with all fervour. Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan, CM Jagan and several public representatives participated in the celebrations organized by the state government at Vijayawada Indira Gandhi stadium. The Governor unveiled the national flag on the occasion.



He received a salute from the troops. This was followed by a presentation on the state government's schemes and Shaktas for a total of 16 branches.

After unveiling the national flag, Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan wished the people of the state a happy Republic Day. He said the state government was implementing 'Navaratnas' to benefit people from all walks of life. He explained that the Rythu Bharosa Kendras were an ideal for the country and a pioneer in the field of agriculture. He said the rule was aimed at the development of all sections. The governor said that the government has set up fishing harbours and aqua hubs for fishermen under the Matsyakara Bharosa Scheme. He said schools and colleges being developed under Nadu-Nedu scheme. The governor explained that Jagannath is providing educational kits to students in schools.

The governor said that the administration will begin in 26 districts from Ugadi. He said the new 13 districts were formed for the decentralisation of development and to provide better civic services.