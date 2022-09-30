AP govt. amends AP VRO Service Rules-2008 over compassionate appointments

The government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured Grade-1 and 2 Village Revenue Officers (VROs) in the state and fulfilled the long term demand on compassionate appointments. Special Chief Secretary, Revenue Department Sai Prasad on Thursday issued an order amending the AP VRO Service Rules-2008 to provide compassionate appointment to one of the family members of an in-service grade-1 and 2 VRO in case of death.



With this, degree-educated partner/children in Grade-1, 2 VRO families will be given an opportunity under Karunya recruitment in jobs equivalent to Junior Assistant, this cadre. VROs have been demanding the government for years on compassionate appointments but it was ignored.

However, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's government has fulfilled the long term demand of VROs considering their demand. AP Amaravati JAC Chairman Bopparaju Venkateshwarlu and VROs Association State President Bhupathiraju Ravindraraju thanked the Chief Minister.