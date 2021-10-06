AP govt. announces Dussehra holidays for schools, check the dates here

The government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Dussehra holidays for schools in the state. It said Dussehra holidays will be given to schools across the state from the 11th to the 16th of this month.

Meanwhile, the government had earlier announced six days of Dussehra holidays for schools by which schools will be working till October 8. Schools will reopen on the 18th as the 17th is Sunday. All schools will have Dussehra holidays from the 9th to the 17th (9 days).

The Telangana Education Department has announced that school holidays will be given in Telangana from today till the 17th. It was revealed that the schools will reopen on the 18th of this month. However, there be only four days of holidays for Intermediate from the 13th to the 16th of this month and colleges will reopen on the 18th.