AP govt arranges two spl aircrafts to repatriate students from Manipur

Vijayawada: With the initiative of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, AP government arranged two special aircrafts to rescue students stranded in Manipur.



As part of rescue operations one flight will reach Hyderabad with 108 students and another flight will rea h Kolkata with 49 students. The government has been making arrangements to send the students to their native places from both the airports.



Meanwhile, some students of AP already boarded their flights and are on their way back home.

