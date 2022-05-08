AP govt. bans plastic at major temples in the state, issues orders to EOs

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to ban plastic items in temples in Andhra Pradesh. The carrying of plastic covers along with plastic water bottles will no longer be allowed into temples and will also be banned in shops attached to the temple. It also intends to keep a close eye on the use of small plastic bags in the distribution of gifts.



According to the orders, the use of plastic items will be completely banned in all major temples classified as Category 6 (a) from July 1. To this end, the Department of endowment has issued clear directions to EO.

In Andhra Pradesh, temples with an income of Rs. 25 lakhs and above are classified as 6 (a) by the Endowment Department. There are a total of 24,699 temples, Matama, Satrams under the endowment branch in the state, off which 174 temples, 28 inns and monasteries fall under category 6 (a). The Department of Endowment has already directed the temples and monasteries to take appropriate steps to completely ban plastic items in the temples, monasteries and inns from July 1.

The use of plastic items in the Tirumala Srivenkateswara Swamy Temple has been completely banned for the past few months. Steps will be taken to provide clean fresh water in the main temples in the same manner as is being implemented in the Tirumala Tirupati Temple (TTD). Also steel glasses are made available at good water supply points. Authorities advised to spread the word about bringing fresh water from home in glass bottles or steel bottles.