The government of Andhra Pradesh has started distribution of YSR pension Kanuka in the state. It will distribute pensions to a total of 61 lakh beneficiaries across the state. State Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan (Cm YS Jagan) had decided to hand over the distribution program directly to the beneficiaries on April 1srt their beneficiaries door step. He said the authorities had made all arrangements for this distribution.



However, officials said that the volunteers had started the pension scheme from the early hours of April 1. The government has already released Rs 1551.16 crore for pensions, which have been distributed to village and ward secretariats, the minister said. It was revealed that 2.66 lakh volunteers have been prepared for the distribution of these pensions.

However, along with biometrics, eyeris and RBIS will also be used to identify beneficiaries at the time of disbursement of pensions. The minister said he had directed that the distribution of total pensions should be 100 per cent completed within five days. As many as 15,000 Welfare Education Assistants and Ward Welfare Development Secretaries will be participating in the event.