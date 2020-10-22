AP CM's chief advisor Ajeya Kallam complains to DGP over false news on his name

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan's chief adviser, former CS Ajeya Kallam, has complained to the DGP Gautam Sawang that some people from Mangalagiri had formed a gang and were committing a crime in his name. He said the gang was using his name and extorting money from junior linemen isand other government jobs.

Ajay said that the matter came to his attention through WhatsApp posts. Ajay Kallam asked the DGP to take action on the complaint. "If the news turns out to be false during the investigation, where did the WhatsApp messages come from," Kallqm claimed. He said that he wanted the police to identify the culprits and take legal action against the culprits.

A gang lineman from Mangalagiri seems to have been v850 heated some people into giving them other jobs. When Ajay Kallam came to know about this, he complained directly to the DGP.