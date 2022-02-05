AP govt. decides to increase working hours and wages under employment guarantee scheme

The Andhra Pradesh State Rural Development Department has directed the DWMA PDs of all districts and the Coordinators of the Employment Guarantee Scheme to increase the working hours so that the workers working under the Employment Guarantee Scheme can earn more than the wages they are currently receiving. Currently those working in the villages under this scheme get an average of Rs. 221 per day. However, in our state it is possible to pay a maximum wage of Rs. 245. Accordingly, Rural Development Commissioner Kona Shashidhar has directed to increase the working hours of the workers to Rs 245 per day.

He suggested to the district authorities that in view of the coming summer season, it would be better to see the workers present between 6 am and 10 am and again from 3 am to 5 pm. On the other hand, the commissioner also directed the district authorities to take steps to ensure that 40 labourers are members of each labour force (SS group) so that they can work longer and earn higher wages. If an educated woman in each group is hired as a mat, she will be recognised as the work site supervisor. He said that Mate would have to carry out functions such as mobilization of workers, marking of work for the respective labourers to be paid at the rate of Rs 245 per worker, and registration of the masters of the labourers attending the work.

The Department of Rural Development has focused on enhancing job creation through the Employment Guarantee Scheme as agricultural work in the villages is declining. The Rural Development Department has directed the district authorities to be ready to create employment opportunities for at least one lakh people in each district every day for the next 40 days from now on. As part of this, it aims to create five crore working days in 13 districts by the end of March.