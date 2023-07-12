AP govt. directs officials to ensure 75 percent jobs given to locals in industries

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials to ensure that 75 percent of jobs in industries, including private ones, are given to locals. He emphasized that this law is already in effect and urged the Collectors to take necessary actions to enforce it strictly.



CM Jagan chaired a meeting of the State Investment Promotion Council where he reiterated the importance of providing employment opportunities to locals in all types of industries. He highlighted that the support of the local population is crucial for the efficient functioning of industries and emphasised that 75 percent of jobs should be reserved for locals in existing under-construction and upcoming industries.

CM Jagan expressed confidence in the availability of sufficient human resources and skill development within the state.