AP govt. establishes Kuppam police sub division with six police stations

The government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has issued orders setting up Kuppam sub-division with six police stations. It is known that the proposal of Kuppam Police Subdivision has always been there.



The State Home Department Principal Secretary Harish Kumar Gupta has issued an order to form Kuppam sub-division by merging two mandals under Palamaneru sub-division along with four mandals in the constituency.



According to this, Kuppam police sub-division has been formed with Kuppam, Gudupalle, Shantipuram and Ramakuppam mandals in Kuppam constituency and V. Kota and Byreddypalle mandals under Palamaneru subdivision.



Meanwhile, Palamaneru DSP Gangaiah will act as in-charge of new police sub division until the appointment of DSP.

