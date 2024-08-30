Live
- Cyberabad Police Recover 570 Stolen and Lost Mobile Phones Worth Rs.1.50 Crore in 25 Days
- TRAI extends deadline for move aimed at curbing misuse of messaging services
- Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ to resume shooting soon, producer reveals
- 3 of family swept away in Gujarat floods, bodies recovered
- Tejashwi should press for caste survey in Congress-ruled states: JD-U
- PM Modi to visit Brunei and Singapore next week
- Chandrababu oversees Gudlavalleru Engineering College incident probe, seeks regular report
- Sensex, Nifty close at all-time high before release of GDP numbers
- Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi again, urges stringent anti-rape laws
- GST-Free Insurance May Soon Be a Reality
AP govt. extends Employee Transfer Deadline Amid Criticism
The government of Andhra Pradesh has made a significant decision by extending the deadline for employee transfers by an additional 15 days
The government of Andhra Pradesh has made a significant decision by extending the deadline for employee transfers by an additional 15 days, now allowing transfers to be carried out until September 15th.
Concerns have been raised regarding the lack of clear procedures for transfers in a majority of departments. Specifically, issues have emerged in the Stamps and Registrations, Revenue, Roads & Buildings (R&B), and Transport departments, where officials are struggling to establish coherent transfer guidelines.
The government aims to address the procedural confusion while ensuring that the transfer policy is implemented fairly and effectively across all departments.
