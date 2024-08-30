AP govt. extends Employee Transfer Deadline Amid Criticism

The government of Andhra Pradesh has made a significant decision by extending the deadline for employee transfers by an additional 15 days, now allowing transfers to be carried out until September 15th.

Concerns have been raised regarding the lack of clear procedures for transfers in a majority of departments. Specifically, issues have emerged in the Stamps and Registrations, Revenue, Roads & Buildings (R&B), and Transport departments, where officials are struggling to establish coherent transfer guidelines.

The government aims to address the procedural confusion while ensuring that the transfer policy is implemented fairly and effectively across all departments.