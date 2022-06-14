AP Govt extends timings of hotels, restaurants till 12 am

Velagapudi (Guntur district): The labour department issued an order here on Monday extending timings of the hotels, restaurants and eateries except the bar and restaurants throughout the state from 5 am to 12 O clock midnight following the request of the Andhra Pradesh Hotels Association.

Special chief secretary labour department G Anantha Ramu issued the orders to this effect. It may be recalled that the state government issued regulations in view of the pandemic to close the restaurants by 10 pm every day.

The president of the Andhra Pradesh Hotels Association submitted a representation to the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation recalling that the hotels and restaurants used to operate till 12 midnight.

The hoteliers also said that there is an increased pressure on the hotels from enforcement authorities and the police force for closing the outlets by 10 pm. It was also pointed out that the Covid-19 pandemic situation has stabilised which enhanced the growth of domestic and international tourist footfall to the state as this will facilitate more revenue generation. In view of all these developments, the state government had decided to relax the timings of the hotels, restaurants and eateries except bar and restaurants.