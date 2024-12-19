AP govt. fully prepared for Amaravati development, says CM Chandrababu

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that the state government is fully prepared to advance with the development of Amaravati as the new capital of Andhra Pradesh. Speaking to officials, he revealed that a significant budget of Rs 31,000 crores has been set aside for the capital's construction, ensuring all necessary arrangements are in place to initiate the projects swiftly.

Naidu emphasized the importance of Amaravati, stating it will play a pivotal role in enhancing the state's tourism and business sectors on a national level. He outlined the government's ambition for Amaravati to achieve international recognition, reflecting its strategic significance for Andhra Pradesh.

Currently, the government is reviewing various financial permissions, land acquisition processes, and construction agreements to ensure a smooth implementation of the capital project. The Chief Minister assured that work will proceed without interruptions, with continuous monitoring of progress across different areas.

The ambitious plan includes transforming Amaravati into an integrated city equipped with modern facilities, designed as a multi-dimensional hub. Naidu reiterated that with the allocation of Rs. 31,000 crores, there are no anticipated financial hurdles for the project's successful execution.

In the recent update from officials, it was noted that Rs 15,000 crores have been sanctioned from the World Bank, along with Rs 16,000 crores from HUDCO. Officials are optimistic that the World Bank will finalize its approval today, paving the way for construction that is projected to be completed within three years.

Minister Nadendla Manohar emphasized the need for appropriate precautions regarding the assembly construction. Following his directive, the Chief Minister instructed officials to assess the design and layout of the assembly buildings thoroughly.

Construction work for the capital is slated to commence within the next 30 days, marking a significant milestone in the establishment of Amaravati as the new heartbeat of Andhra Pradesh.